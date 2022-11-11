Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $56.11 and last traded at $56.40. Approximately 45,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,123,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

Specifically, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $752,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,475,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,984 shares of company stock worth $5,446,643 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Lantheus Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Lantheus by 9.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $553,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

