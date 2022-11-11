Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.73 million, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 2.26. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $32,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,010 shares in the company, valued at $187,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $32,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,283 shares of company stock valued at $891,685. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

