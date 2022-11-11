Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys 7,335 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 93,182 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284,156 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,419. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

