Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,687.5% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULG traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. 50,613 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

