Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $83,501,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,002,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,183,000 after acquiring an additional 213,402 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 191,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,095. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60.
