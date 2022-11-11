Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,728,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,899,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. 98,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,669. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

