Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,124,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 714,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,033,000 after purchasing an additional 97,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,861 shares of company stock valued at $20,275,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.70. 637,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $160.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.