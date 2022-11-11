Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 20,875 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,875 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 152.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,966. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $60.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

