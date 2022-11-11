Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $698.45

Shares of The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 698.45 ($8.04) and traded as high as GBX 764 ($8.80). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 758 ($8.73), with a volume of 114,090 shares traded.

Law Debenture Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £982.72 million and a PE ratio of 629.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 700.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 749.95.

Law Debenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

