Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,382 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 598,176 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $102,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 329,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $222.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

