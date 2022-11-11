Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 18,192 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $73,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,704,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,997,000 after buying an additional 89,085 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,406,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,090,000 after buying an additional 82,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.15. 8,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,477. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

