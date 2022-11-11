Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 2,253,285 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 183.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 2.01% of Cognex worth $148,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tobam bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

