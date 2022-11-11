Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 302,094 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,347,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $76,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $169,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 115.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

Shares of TDF traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.