Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,638 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Ferguson worth $60,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 135.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 228,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after acquiring an additional 131,156 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,342,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 80.0% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ferguson from £132 ($151.99) to £125 ($143.93) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,091.30.

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $119.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,170. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.39.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.38%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

