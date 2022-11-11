Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $119.43 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of NXP Semiconductors worth $119,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXPI opened at $163.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.27 and its 200-day moving average is $165.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.