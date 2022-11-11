Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $145.24 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,492,589 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Tapestry worth $145,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 14.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,948 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Performance

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.