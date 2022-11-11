Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $66.86 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $66,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,944 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,461 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,123,000 after purchasing an additional 443,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after buying an additional 1,109,530 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. 1,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,608. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

