Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $93.92 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $93,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4,954.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $255.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

