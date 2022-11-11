Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 53,900 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,684,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 3.32% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $56,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 190,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 53,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $57,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ADX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,217. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

