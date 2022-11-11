Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 166,642 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 166,642 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Suncor Energy worth $116,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $695,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $952,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Shares of SU stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

