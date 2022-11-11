Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $354,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.1% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO opened at $520.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $521.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,600 shares of company stock worth $20,514,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

