Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires Shares of 657 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.08.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $309.71 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.04. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

