Leelyn Smith LLC Has $102,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Aflac by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Aflac by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Aflac by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

