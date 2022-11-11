Leelyn Smith LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

FedEx stock opened at $166.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.