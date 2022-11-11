Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $233.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

