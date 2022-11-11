Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after acquiring an additional 305,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after acquiring an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after acquiring an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NYSE NNN opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More

