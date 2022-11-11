Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after buying an additional 127,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,357,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,237,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,495,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,414,000 after buying an additional 44,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

