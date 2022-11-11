Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 210 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.92.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 7.6 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

MAA stock opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

