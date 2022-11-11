Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 210 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $165.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

