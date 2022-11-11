Legacy CG LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.82. 125,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,180. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

