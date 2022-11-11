Legacy CG LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 1.7% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,475 shares of company stock worth $40,112,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded down $10.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.92. The stock had a trading volume of 101,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,969. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.43.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

