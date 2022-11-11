Legacy CG LLC Purchases Shares of 158 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $11.64 on Friday, reaching $659.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,617. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $640.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $745.19.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,517 shares of company stock worth $1,046,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

