Legacy CG LLC Purchases Shares of 20,374 SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $112,000. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

