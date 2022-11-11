Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Up 968.8% in October

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 968.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Legacy Education Alliance Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 140,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,305. Legacy Education Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Legacy Education Alliance
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Education Alliance (LEAI)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.