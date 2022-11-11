Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Up 968.8% in October

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 968.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 140,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,305. Legacy Education Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

