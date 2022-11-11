LexinFintech (LX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%.
LexinFintech Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LexinFintech
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LexinFintech (LX)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.