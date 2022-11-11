LexinFintech (LX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

