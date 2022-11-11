Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.80.
Liberty Broadband Trading Up 7.5 %
LBRDK opened at $85.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $170.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
