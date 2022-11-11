Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.80.

LBRDK opened at $85.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $170.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

