Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.35 billion and approximately $1.44 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,246.05 or 0.07185095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,711,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,705,722.33382038 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,157.59234714 USD and is down -9.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,753,615.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

