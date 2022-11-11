Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

Life Time Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.13. 19,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $461.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.18 million. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after buying an additional 1,092,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,195,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after buying an additional 62,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after buying an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

