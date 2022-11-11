Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CFO Octavio Espinoza Sells 1,696 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $169.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.26). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGND. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

