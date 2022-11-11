Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.47. 11,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,454. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 156.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,449,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,797,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

