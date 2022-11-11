Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNW. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.72 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 156.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,449,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,797,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $289,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

