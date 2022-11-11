Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Linamar Price Performance

Shares of LNR stock traded up C$0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$62.45. 33,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,429. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.20. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$45.46 and a 1-year high of C$81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linamar will post 8.3999995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 277,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,134,998.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,134,998.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,182,294 shares of company stock worth $73,495,620.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Stories

