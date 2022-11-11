Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Lincoln National Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of LNC opened at $34.63 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

