Liquity Achieves Market Cap of $48.00 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Liquity token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00003452 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $48.00 million and $319,075.73 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00593010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.37 or 0.30888918 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,856,876 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

