Liquity USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $307,503.67 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $182.88 million and approximately $307,503.67 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00575390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,186.76 or 0.29971144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 176,778,490 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

