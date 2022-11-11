Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.14-$3.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.00 million-$623.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.51 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.75.

Littelfuse Stock Up 5.6 %

LFUS stock traded up $12.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.75. The stock had a trading volume of 104,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,364. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.02.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

