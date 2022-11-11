LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Down 88.1% in October

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the October 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,086,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveToBeHappy Stock Performance

Shares of CAVR stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,790. LiveToBeHappy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Get LiveToBeHappy alerts:

LiveToBeHappy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveToBeHappy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveToBeHappy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.