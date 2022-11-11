LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Down 88.1% in October

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the October 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,086,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Stock Performance
Shares of CAVR stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,790. LiveToBeHappy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
LiveToBeHappy Company Profile
