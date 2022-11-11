LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $73.90 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, LooksRare has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $73.90 million and $6.22 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000378 BTC.

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

