Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 941,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,890 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies accounts for about 3.5% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after purchasing an additional 417,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,531,000 after buying an additional 322,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.34. 2,078,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,921,038. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.77%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

