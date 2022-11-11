Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $1,646.54 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

